Telangana: Man killed in car accident at Adibatla

By | Published: 9:48 am

Hyderabad: A 25 year-old man died in a road accident at Adibatla early on Thursday. P Shiva, a resident of Yacharam was going in a car from Ravirala to Kongarakalan village when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a wall of a company on the route.

He sustained severe injuries and succumbed on the spot before medical assistance could reach him.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH. A case was registered by the police.

The police suspect Shiva might have lost control over the car and rammed into the wall.

