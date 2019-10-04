Telangana: Man kills father who refused to switch TV channel

By | Published: 12:15 pm

Nalgonda: A man enraged over his father who refused to switch Television channel bludgeoned his father to death. This disturbing incident was reported from Prakasham Bazar locality in Nalgonda on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 11 pm after heated argument between the father and son over watching TV channels on their TV set in their house.

The victim was identified as Perumalla Govardhan (50) who was a daily labor. His native place was Nampally in the district. Along with his family, he was living in a rented house at Prakasham Bazar in Nalgonda.

When Goverdhan was watching TV channel, his son Sathish (20) came home late night, asked him to Switch to a particular entertainment channel. But Goverdhan refused and a heated argument ensued. Sathish, who was reportedly drunk picked up a pestle and beat up Goverdhan. The old man collapsed and died on the spot.

