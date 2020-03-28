Telangana: Man suffering from fever ends life suspecting coronavirus affliction

By | Published: 12:50 pm 1:47 pm

Suryapet: A man suffering from cold, cough and fever ended his life suspecting that he contracted coronavirus, as he shook hands with a person from another district from where coronavirus positive cases were reported. The suicide was reported from Karvirala village in the wee hours of Saturday.

Velugu Srinivas (35), a ward member of Karvirala grama panchayat in Thungathurthy mandal, ended his life by setting himself ablaze at his agricultural fields. He was suffering from cold and cough for the last one week and was in home isolation.

He got the fear of infection of COVID-19 as he shook hands with a person, who came to his village from the neighboring district where COVID-19 positive cases were reported. He panicked after he suffered from cold. He went for a checkup at a private hospital at Suryapet, where the doctors told him not to worry saying it was just common cold.

Thungathurthy Sub-Inspector Bathini Srikanth Goud said the man left the house late night and did not return. His family members found his body at their agricultural fields.

Based in the complaint of victim’s wife, Thungathurthy police were filed a case and take up investigation. The body of the victim was shifted to government hospital at Thungathurthy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .