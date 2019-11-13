Telangana: Man trapped between train and platform, dies

By | Published: 12:44 pm

Medak: A-40-year-old man, who was trapped between a train and the platform, died at Wadiaram Railway Station in Medak district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Shamsuddin, a native of Bodhan.

While trying to get into the moving Kachiguda-Manmad Passenger train, he slipped off the train and got trapped between the train and platform.

He died on the spot.

The body was shifted to a local hospital. Railway Police have registered a case.

