Telangana: Man tries to poison his newborn twin girls, nabbed

Mahabubnagar: In a gut wrenching incident, a young farmer disgruntled over his wife giving birth two twin girls, attempted to poison the newborns and landed himself behind the bars, according to police officials here on Thursday.

The shocking incident, that left many an eye moist, unfolded in a private hospital in Kosgi town of the neighbouring Narayanpet district, when Krishnaveni wife of a farmer Kesavulu gave birth to healthy twin girls on Tuesday. The couple, living in Gandeed village already have a daughter. Kesavulu, it was said, was disgruntled with his wife giving birth two twin girls and had gone to the hospital on Wednesday. He reportedly bought some pesticide in a shop, when his wife was busy, administered poison to both the new borns.

Krishnaveni, who noticed this, raised a hue and cry and even as the hospital authorities rushed to help, Kesavulu ran away from the place. The twins were later shifted to another hospital in Mahabubnagar district headquarters for better treatment. Doctors say the twins are now recovering. Meanwhile, police who were alerted about the attempt to murder moved in quickly and arrested Kesavulu.

Coming to know about incident, Excise minister V Srinivas Goud went to the hospital and inquired about the health condition of the twins with the doctors. He urged the doctors to spare no effort to save the twins and assured that the government would bear the cost of expenditure. Later speaking to newsmen, the minister said stringent legal action would be initiated against Kesavulu. He appealed to people to treat their daughters with respect and encourage girl children.

