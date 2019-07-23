Telangana: Man walks 11 kms holding intestines from ripped stomach, safe now

By | Published: 10:39 am 1:15 pm

Warangal Urban: A railway passenger who fell from a moving train and got his stomach ripped open spilling out the intestines, walked nearly 11 km along the track before a railway official noticed him and called in an ambulance.

This incredible incident took place in Warangal district on Monday morning and the gritty youngster Sunil Chauhan is reported to be safe after undergoing a prolonged surgery in MGM hospital here.

The saga unfolded when Sunil Chauhan (38) of Hussainabad of Uttar Pradesh fell off the Sanghamitra Express, while on his way to Nellore. His brother Praveen was also on the train. The brothers were going to Nellore in search of livelihood.

When the train was crossing Uppal railway station in the early hours of Monday, Sunil walked to the toilet and perhaps was standing at the door, when he slipped and fell out of the train and none noticed this.

During the fall, he sustained a deep injury on his stomach and intestines spilled out of the ripped stomach. With train passing, Sunil mustered his courage, shoved the intestines inside, tied his shirt around his stomach and began walking along the track.

He walked for nearly 11 kilometres to reach Hasanparthy station, where an incredulous station master Sanjay Kumar Patel, called in an ambulance to rush him to the State-run MGM Hospital in Warangal.

The doctors at the MGM hospital said that they had performed surgery on Sunil. He is undergoing treatment at the ICU at the hospital now. Sunil has finally informed the matter to his brother Praveen, who was not aware of the accident.

Sunil Chauhan, it appears, has proved as true, the adage “where there is a will, there is a way”.

