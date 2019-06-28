Telangana man’s love story hits a block in Saudi

By | Published: 12:43 am

Jeddah: Things did not turn out to be ‘happily ever after’ for this young driver from Nirmal in Telangana. Even as he felt everything was running smooth on the highway of life what with he getting married to his lady love, destiny took a ‘U’ turn. Things turned topsy-turvy in a span of less than two years and he is presently languishing in a jail in Saudi Arabia.

Shaikh Azeemuddin (30) who was working in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, as a driver for a Saudi family fell in love with the 27-year-old daughter of his employer. The two dreamt of a life together. After two years, in January 2018 Azeemuddin returned home and the woman followed him a few months later.

Her journey to India in April 2018 had its share of drama as she tricked her father into believing that she was travelling to Oman and not India. In Saudi Arabia women need permission from parents or male guardian to travel abroad. From Oman, she reached Nepal, from where she was picked up by Azeem before sneaking into India sans any valid travel documents.

The two got married in May 2018 and their wedding was solemnised by a local Qazi in Navipet in Nizamabad district. It was also registered in the Wakf Board and with the Registrar of Marriages in Nizamabad.

On learning about his daughter being in India, the father flew to India and approached the Saudi Arabian Embassy before lodging a complaint with the Hyderabad Police. He alleged that his daughter was kidnapped. The police produced the woman in a Kamareddy court, where she gave a testimony before the magistrate that she was a major and had come to India voluntarily to meet Azeemuddin and marry him. The case was ended on a happy note and the father returned to Saudi Arabia.

According to Azeem’s family, the lady got pregnant and wanted to see her family in Saudi Arabia. They said she assured Azeem that no harm would befall them as they were married legally and had also secured a job visa for him. Soon they left for Jeddah to settle down.

However, on landing at Jeddah, Azeem was arrested immediately and has been behind bars since, while his wife was taken away by her family members. The woman gave birth to a baby girl, Azeem’s family said. Denying that he had kidnapped the woman, Azeem was now struggling to prove his innocence.

In Saudi Arabia, consent of the bride’s father is mandatory for marriage. If a Saudi woman intends to marry a foreigner, she must seek approval from the government and is also needed to fulfill some mandatory requirements. In this case, no such procedures were followed as the marriage was solemnised in India.

