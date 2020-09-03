Telangana: Maoist leader Haribhushan’s guard shot dead

According to sources, the incident is said to have taken place in the forests Devallagudem of Gundala mandal at around 2 am on the day.

Khammam: A Maoist is killed in an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists in the district on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident is said to have taken place in the forests Devallagudem of Gundala mandal at around 2 am on the day. The killed Maoist suspected to be from Chhattisgarh is not identified so far.

It is said that several naxals have fled the spot and the police forces continuing the combing operations in search for the Maoists.

This is the second encounter in recent times in the district. An exchange fire had taken place on July 16 in the forests of Malletogu in Manugur mandal in the district in which a constable was injured.

In a statement, the Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed that following a tip off about the movement of the Maoists action teams in the villages on the borders of Chhattisgarh police teams have been conducting vehicle inspections.

During inspections on Thursday early hours Gundala Inspector of Police Srinivas and team spotted two persons riding on a motorcycle suspiciously. When the bike riders asked to stop they ran away and opened fire at the police who chased them.

The retaliated by firing at them. Later the police found the dead body of a 25 year old male Maoist. A firearm and the bike are seized, the SP Dutt said.

Reliable sources revealed that the dead Maoist is Dudi Devalu alias Shakar (25) of Dulodu village of Kistaram area in Chhattisgarh state. He is said to be the guard of Maoist leader Haribhushan.

