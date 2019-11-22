Telangana: Marital discord makes man set fire to wife, children and relatives

By | Published: 11:21 am 11:22 am

Siddipet: In a horrific incident, an estranged man set his wife, two children and three others on fire in Khammampally village late on Thursday night. Three of them are stated to be critical and the other three are stable in hospitals, according to reports reaching here.

The perpetrator of the heinous crime is on the run, police said.

Marital discard was suspected to be the reason behind the attack carried out by Chilumala Laxmirajyam of Manikonda village in Gangadhara mandal. Following differences with him, his wife Vimala and their two children had come to their maternal home in Khammampally.

Their relatives were stated to have arranged a meeting of family elders to resolve the issue. Vimala and Laxmirajyam were married 12 years ago and have two children, Jaipal and Pavithra.

Late on Thursday night, Laxmirajyam was suspected to have sprinkled a bottle of thinner, a flammable liquid, usually mixed in paint and threw a lit cracker inside the house, when the entire family was asleep.

His wife Vimala, daughter Pavithra, son Jaipal, brother-in-law Raju, his wife Rajeshwari and their daughter Sunita were sleeping in the room.

All of them suffered third degree burns. While Vimala, Sunitha and Pavithra, who were in critical condition were shifted to Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad, the other three are shifted to Government hospital in Siddipet. Thoguta police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter