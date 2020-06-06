Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial, CCC to be green projects

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Two iconic projects of the State government – Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial along with Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate headquarters and Integrated Command and Control Centre, have been registered with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Both the buildings are being constructed as per the green building norms.

IGBC, an initiative of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is India’s premier body for Green Building certification, and the only council to be recognised by World Green Building Council.

In a release, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said Telangana State has emerged as best performing State in promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth. He stated that both these new and grand structures were being built sustainably, with minimum impact on environment, resulting in energy savings of at least 30-50 per cent, and water consumption savings of about 20-30 per cent, compared to conventional buildings.

DGP M Mahender Reddy said the Integrated Command and Control Centre was taken up as a prestigious project which is unique and first of its kind in the country. He said this project was a technology fusion centre and would be used by not only the Police Department, but also other State government departments including Finance, Planning, Irrigation, Roads and Buildings, Agriculture, Power, and Revenue among others.

Roads and Buildings Engineer-in-Chief I Ganapati Reddy explained that these projects were designed and being constructed incorporating the concepts of enhanced building performance and healthy space for building occupants. Building occupants here will be in constant interaction with Nature, in line with this year’s theme for World Environment Day – ‘Time for Nature’, he added.

Some of the key features being implemented in the projects include day lighting, usage of LED lights, rainwater harvesting pits and storage tanks, drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, sewage wastewater treatment and reuse within building premises. Additionally, these structures are designed to be easily accessible for differently-abled people and senior citizens. They incorporate latest building automation technologies such as lighting controls, CO2 monitoring, centralised control of air conditioners and other electrical systems. These prestigious projects are constructed using locally available materials, have at least 15 per cent landscape area, and are well connected to public transportation facilities.

IGBC Hyderabad chapter chairman C Shekar Reddy stated that IGBC in collaboration with Roads and Buildings Department has organised various capacity building programmes for engineers and architects involved in these projects.

