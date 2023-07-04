Telangana: Massive traffic jam on Hyderabad – Bengaluru highway (NH-44)

Truck carrying rice husk turns turtle on Hyderabad - Bengaluru highway leading to a massive traffic jam near Jadcherla town

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:55 AM, Tue - 4 July 23

Accident near jadcherla of Telangala

Hyderabad: Movement of vehicular traffic came to a standstill on National Highway 44, after a truck turned turtle near Jadcherla town in Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday. At least one person was reportedly killed in the road accident that occured on Tuesday morning.

Reports said a truck turned turtle near Macharam village leading to the huge traffic jam, which extended to almost 10 kilometers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru stretch of the highway.

Police officials reached the spot and efforts are underway to remove the truck, but it could take some more time.

The Bengaluru highway, as it is called, has high traffic volume and passes through several districts in Telangana leading to Andhra Pradesh and then to Karnataka.

More details are awaited.