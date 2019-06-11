Telangana may get AP buildings by June-end

By | Published: 12:55 am 1:40 am

Hyderabad: Efforts are in full swing to complete the formalities for handing over the buildings under possession of Andhra Pradesh government in Hyderabad to the Telangana government. If things go as planned, the buildings including the Secretariat buildings are likely to be handed over to Telangana government by this month end.

In the first ever meeting after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy called for friendly relations between the two States, top officials from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh got down to business to sort out pending issues in the presence of Telangana Chief Secretary S K Joshi in Hyderabad on Monday.

Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao headed the Telangana team of officials on the reorganisation affairs, while senior IAS officer L Premchandra Reddy led the AP team. Several pending issues ranging from distribution of assets and debts to repatriation of Telangana employees from Andhra Pradesh, are said to have been discussed during the meeting.

However, official sources said the focus of the meeting was handing over of buildings in Hyderabad under possession of Andhra Pradesh to Telangana. After in-depth deliberations, the officials are learnt to have come to an agreement that all the buildings must be handed over to Telangana government by end of June. While the Telangana officials asked their Andhra Pradesh counterparts to expedite the process of vacating the buildings after shifting their files, furniture and other properties, the latter requested the former to complete the formalities over waiver of various tax and power arrears.

Accordingly, the Secretariat buildings will be handed over to the General Administration Department of Telangana State government, while the Assembly buildings will be surrendered to the Telangana State Assembly secretary. Similarly, the MLA quarters will be transferred to the Estate Officer. The Telangana government is also planning to shift a few offices into the existing buildings in the Secretariat Complex at the earliest after the buildings are handed over to it.

“Earlier, heated arguments marked these meetings. But following the change of guard in Andhra Pradesh, the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere where officials from both the States presented their cases and decided to resolve all pending issues amicably,” a senior officer involved in the discussions told Telangana Today.

Governor briefs Shah on TS-AP issues

Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday to appraise him about the pending issues between the two States, including progress made with regard to handing over of Andhra Pradesh buildings in Hyderabad to Telangana State. The meeting lasted for about an hour.

Speaking to the media, the Governor said he met Amit Shah for the first time after the latter took charge as Union Home Minister and briefed him about the conditions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He stated that pending issues pertaining to bifurcation of the State, were discussed during the meeting. “Both the States are maintaining friendly relations and cooperating with each other in resolving the pending issues following the bifurcation in a phased manner. We could resolve the issue of handing over the Andhra Pradesh buildings in Hyderabad to Telangana State. Other issues also will be resolved shortly,” he said. He stated that the issue of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi also came up for discussion.