Telangana may hike marriage aid to Rs 1 lakh

Hyderabad: The State government is planning to increase the financial assistance under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes from existing Rs 75,116 to Rs 1,00,116 from April.

In view of the escalating prices, the State government decided to increase the assistance to brides from backward classes (BC) and economically backward sections besides SC/STs and minorities.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced the schemes during 2014-15 to give financial support to the families of brides to meet the marriage-related expenditure. The State government in April 2017 enhanced the amount from Rs 51,000 to Rs 75,116 and it is further going to rise.

Over 1.10 lakh young girls from the backward classes and economically backward sections availed the schemes in the last fiscal and the government released Rs 818.50 crore for this.

The government has so far distributed Rs 1,807 crore since the inauguration of the schemes and around 3.05 lakh availed the benefit. It may be mentioned that all such girls who are aged 18 years and are Telangana residents, belonging to SC,ST,BC and economically backward sections with a combined annual income of her parents not exceeding 2 lakh in urban areas and 1.5 lakh in rural areas are eligible for the schemes.

During the previous Assembly sessions, representatives from both ruling and Opposition parties requested Chief Minister to enhance the amount to Rs 1 lakh per bride.