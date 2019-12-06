Telangana may incentivise onion cultivation: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government was considering extending subsidy to farmers in the State to cultivate onions in a big way, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on Thursday.

Stating that the government decided to encourage cultivation of onions in a big way in the wake of regular shortage of onion stocks, the Minister said he will soon take a tour of Maharashtra to study onion cooperatives in the neighbouring State. The Telangana government is serious about increasing onion cultivation in the State, the Minister said at a review meeting with senior officials here.

Niranjan Reddy called for a buffer stock of 2.25 metric tonnes of fertilizer to be ready by the end of December to meet the needs of farmers for Yasangi. He reviewed the status of availability of fertilizers, procurement centres for maize and distribution of seed in time for the current agricultural season with officers concerned.

He directed the officials to take each acre into consideration while calculating the demand for fertilizer and seed for smooth distribution. “The estimates must be perfect. Irrespective of the buffer stock, each dealer must have sufficient fertilizers to meet the local demand,” the Minister said, and directed the officers to take photographs of each shop with the available stock for record and verification.

“For authentic information about the demand for fertilizers, one must take into consideration the acreage under irrigation projects and also under minor water bodies and bores,” he said. He suggested that one can arrive at the correct figure if the data is matched with that of minor Irrigation Department.

Instructions were given to procure imported urea before December 15. “Officers will have to get in touch with officers concerned in South Central Railway and fertilizer companies with regard to availability of rakes and rake points. The Agriculture Department is also mulling the usage of storage facilities available with Markfed,” he said.

With regard to procurement of cotton, Niranjan Reddy said care must be taken to ensure that no farmer faces problems as it was observed that almost all bring their produce to the market yard at the same time. Agriculture Principle Secretary C Parthasarathi and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

