Telangana Medical Council cracks whip on private hospitals

Sangareddy: Members of Telangana Medical Council (TMC) inspected private maternity hospitals, which were performing over 90 per cent carnelians, in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Following a complaint lodged by District Collector Kannan Mancikraj, Members of the TMC — Dr Viragyam Rajalingam and Dr A Anitha — inspected the Joythi Hospital in Sangareddy and People’s Hospital in Patancheru.

After the inspection at Joythi Hospital, Dr Rajalingam said the hospital was recording the reasons that were forcing them to perform caesareans on pregnant women.

The members of TMC expressed anger over the management of People’s Hospital, Patancheru, for maintaining poor hygiene on the premises. Dr Rajalingam directed the hospital management to stop performing the surgeries saying that the hospital was lacking proper facilities, but allowed them to continue offering outpatient services. Though the caesarian is needed only in 30 per cent of cases, Dr Anitha said some of the hospitals were performing 90 per cent caesarian to make profit, but it would have serious implications on the women’s health.