Telangana: Medical diploma seats cannot be converted into PG

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice M Ramachandra and Justice T Amarnath Gowd, on Thursday directed that medical colleges will not be permitted to move diploma seats into Post Graduate seats. The panel was dealing with a writ petition filed by Dr Pilligundla Bhavana, a candidate aspiring for a seat in the PG diploma course. The panel wondered if the Medical Council of India was acting at the behest of the rich hospitals lobby or was interested in preparing a proper public health infrastructure. The petitioner challenged the action of the Medical Council in providing 50% reservation of the available seats for in-service candidates who serve for three years in rural and tribal areas and then drastically converting the said diploma seats to degree seats. The panel voiced its displeasure when informed that about 200 seats erstwhile available under PG diploma was converted to Post graduate degree courses. “You want more postgraduates at the cost of doctors who are willing to serve in the government sector and this is a clear case of using power just because you have,” Justice Ramachandra observed. “Nobody is bothered about the public health system even after we have been exposed to its inadequacies,” he remarked. The panel issued directions later in the day making it clear in an interim order that there will be no conversions for the present academic year 2020-2021 and all the hitherto seats available under the category for PG diploma will be available and will not be converted into PG degree courses in Telangana.

Financial aid for advocates

The Telangana State Advocates Welfare Trust under Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan laid out the guidelines for the extension of financial assistance to needy advocates who are unable to meet their day to day expenses, ie food, medicines etc, due to the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines prescribe that those lawyers in real and active legal practice at the Bar as on the date of application and passed All India Bar Examination (AIBE) are only eligible. They should not be receiving any monthly payment from the Advocate office and their monthly income should not be Rs 15,000 as on the relevant date. Spouse should not be a government/private employee. Advocate enrolled after retirement from any service are not eligible. Applications will be scrutinised by a committee. The quantum of amount will be decided by the committee depending upon the number of applications received and availability of the fund, which will be credited directly through online to the respective accounts of the needy advocates. The Telangana State Advocates Welfare Trust appealed that only those advocates, who are in dire need can apply for assistance.

For details: law.telangana.gov.in.; hc.ts.nic.in; and www.telanganabarcouncil.org

