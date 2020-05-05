Telangana: Mega dairy at Rajendranagar

By | Published: 12:44 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to conduct a study of dairies in other parts of the country before procuring the latest machinery for the mega dairy being developed at a cost of Rs 240 crore at Rajendranagar.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday directed the officials concerned to submit a report to the State government at the earliest.

In a review meeting here, the Minister emphasised the need to use the latest technology in terms of procurement, processing and packing of milk in the State-run dairies in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. He wanted the staff of all dairies in the State to follow the safety norms, including wearing of masks and hand gloves, and also sanitise premises as well as vehicles transporting milk. They were also instructed to use quality analysers to maintain consistency in milk quality and thus, improve brand credibility. Following the State government instructions, he stated that there were no hurdles to dairy farmers and other staff to procure and transport milk during the lockdown.

Srinivas Yadav said Telangana Vijaya Dairy products would be widely marketed across the State over the next two years, with instructions to all the government offices to use Vijaya Dairy products in their offices. Its sales counters would be established across the State in all villages and towns besides at tourist spots and temples to encourage unemployed youth towards self-employment. “Efforts are also being made to establish a dairy polytechnic college in the State,” he said.

The Minister said the authorities took all measures to ensure door delivery of milk in containment zones and deployed mobile milk parlours for sale of milk and other products in several other areas across the State during the lockdown. He reiterated that there was no shortage of fodder in the State.

