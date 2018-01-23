Telangana men emerge Level 2 National Basketball champs

By | Published: 7:53 pm 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana men came back from behind to defeat Andhra Pradesh 92-79 to win the Level 2 championship in the National Basketball championship at Chennai on Tuesday. The winners trailed 33-42 at half-time.

Telangana, who narrowly missed to qualify to Level 1, were off to a poor start as they were in arrears by nine points. But they bounced back strongly on resumption. Visu Palani (28 points) and Sriganesh Patil (23 points) looked in good touch in the second half. The duo helped Hyderabad to take control of the match. Prudhvishwar Reddy (10) and M Vijay Kumar (8), too, chipped in with useful points for the winners.

Ch Naveen Kumar and Kazi shared the honours for the losers.

In a close elite match, Karnataka recorded a narrow 101-99 win over Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra scored an 85-71 win against Uttar Pradesh in the women’s match. TN defeated Delhi 86-66.