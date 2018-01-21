Telangana men enter Level 2 semis of National Basketball Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Trailing 31-47 at interval, Telangana men made a remarkable rally to beat Assam 93-85 in the Level 2 quarterfinals of the 68th National Basketball Championship in Chennai on Sunday.

Visu Palani was the star performer of the day for the State team as he scored as many as 33 points to change the fortunes. Telangana men didn’t have the best of starts but they bounced back in the second half with Palani putting up a good show.

Sriganesh Patil and Loka Rohit supported him with 17 and 13 points respectively.

For the losing outfit, Ajay and Birender Singh scored 19 and 18 points respectively.

Telangana men will take on Jharkhand in the semifinal on Monday.

However, the Telangana State women continued their disappointing show as they went down to Maharashtra 35-76 in Level 1 match.

Suzanne Pinto top-scored with 15 points for the winners.

Meanwhile, Kerala teams had a good day, posting wins in the men’s and women’s sections. While the men beat Odisha 84-66 rather comfortably, the women’s team, the defending champion, enjoyed an easy 62-34 win over Madhya Pradesh, both in Group A games.

For the Kerala men, the top scorers were Ginee B Benny and Sreerag Nair with 18 points.

In the women’s encounter, P S Jeena was the top scorer for Kerala with 25 points as the team scored the maximum points in the first two quarters before easing to victory.

Results:

Men: Level 2:

Quarterfinals: Telangana 93 (Visu Palani 33, Sriganesh Patil 17, Loka Rohith Reddy 13) bt Assam 85 (Ajay 19, Birender Singh 18).

Level 1: Men: Kerala bt Odisha 84-66; Services bt Maharashtra 100-69; Chhattissgarh w/o Mizoram; Jharkhand bt HP 79-73; Gujarat bt Haryana 94-65;

Women: West Bengal bt Chandigarh 90-62; UP bt Assam 75-59.