Telangana: MG University to conduct final semester exams from Sept 12

Controller of Examinations, MGU, Miryala Ramesh said on Tuesday that the duration of examination would be reduced to two hours from three hours in view of COVID-19 pandemic

Published: 5:30 pm

Nalgonda: Mahathama Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda has decided to conduct final semester examinations of graduation courses from September 12 to 17.

The Controller of Examinations, MGU, Miryala Ramesh said on Tuesday that the duration of examination would be reduced to two hours from three hours in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The semester examinations would be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon.

Stating that there would be changes in the question papers of the subjects, he said there would be only one section and students would have a choice of questions in them. The fourth semester examination would be conducted from September 13. Regular and back-log students can appear for fourth semester examinations.

The students should attend the examinations wearing face masks and seating allotment in the examination would be according to the physical distancing norms.

The meeting of Board of Studies, MGU, which was held on the premises of the campus, resolved that all students should be treated as deemed to be present for the duration of lockdown period as part of academic almanac. It also resolved to stop detention for this spell of examinations because of prevailing pandemic situation.

Only those who have paid examination fee will be permitted to be promoted to next semester by the university. However, students will have to take the examinations as and when the situation becomes normal and as decided by the university.

