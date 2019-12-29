Telangana: Mid Manair Dam reaches full reservoir level

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Considered the heart of the Kaleshwaram Project, the 25.875 tmcft-capacity Mid Manair Dam (MMD), also known as Sri Raja Rajeshwara (SRR) reservoir, in Boinpalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district, has reached its full reservoir level, much to the delight of irrigation experts and farmers. Already, the project backwaters have reached the textile town of Sircilla creating history of sorts.

With the waters reaching the full level of 318 meters in Mid Manair further pumping from Sripada Yellamapalli reservoir through (Link 2) two pump houses, Nandi Medaram and Gayatri Bahubali, through gravity canal and then flood flow canal, has been stopped. The pumping will only resume after the level recedes.

“The water from MMD has to be released to Lower Manair Dam (LMD). The process will begin soon as there are some rehabilitation issues pending in one village,” Engineer In Chief Bhukya Hariram told Telangana Today on Saturday.

The event has a historic significance as the Mid Manair Dam succeeded in playing its envisaged role in the Kaleshwaram project. “While we consider Mallannasagar as the mother reservoir of the Kaleshwaram project, Mid Manair is the heart. It is supposed to supply water to the deficient areas of the Kaleshwaram project, whenever needed,” Sridhar Rao Deshpande, OSD (Irrigation) to Chief Minister’s office, said. He said that even the LMD is almost full as it received 23 tmcft, against its full capacity of 24 tmcft.

Balancing reservoir

However, there is no immediate ayacut benefitting from Mid manair as it is a balancing reservoir. From here, water reaches 65% of ayacut under Kaleshwaram project through link 4 reservoirs such as Anantagiri, Ranganayak Sagar, Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma Sagar. Kaleshwaram Project goals will almost be reached once pumping under link 4 begins.

13 Lakh acres under rabi record

“For the first time in history, the complete ayacut of 13 lakh acres under rabi season has been irrigated through water from Kaleshwaram project which is a record,” Deshpande said. Around 5.5 lakh acres under LMD-SRSP and another 7 lakh acres ayacut under SRSP stage 1 and 2 were irrigated, that too in rabi season.

“It was achieved only by using link 1 and 2 pumphouses, which brought water to Mid Manair. “It is a big moral boost for the government. A brimming Rajarajeshwara reservoir is not only a beautiful sight to see but also is an achievement as it is doing what it is expected to do, serve as a heart,” he said.

Initial hiccups

When the project received 15 tmc water, seepages were developed near Bogamorre on the left side bund of the reservoir. Alerted over the incident, officials had carried out repair works on war-footing by releasing water into Lower Manair Dam. In November, there was only 2 tmc water in the reservoir. Lifting water from Laxmipur pumphouse was again started from November 12. Every day, 10,000 to 20,000 cusecs water has been lifted through pumphouse and dumped in MMD.

In order to provide water to 2 lakh acres in erstwhile Karimnagar and Warangal districts, Mid Manair reservoir was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 339.39 crore in 2006. With the contractor refusing to carry out works, government had invited fresh tenders with Rs 454 crore as estimated cost. Though the project was scheduled to be completed by 2009, it had been delayed due to various reasons.

However, the Telangana government speeded up works after coming power in 2014. The left side bund of the dam breached on September 25, 2016, due to heavy rains and poor quality works. Later, the construction works were handed over to another contractor, who successfully completed the works. Project officials, including Superintendent Engineer Srikanth Rao, Executive Engineer Ashok Kumar and others celebrated the event of project reaching FRL on Saturday.

