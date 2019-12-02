Telangana: Minister distributes Shadi Mubarak cheques in Khammam

By | Published: 3:37 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar riding on a motor bike has toured municipal divisions distributing Shadi Mubarak cheques in Khammam city on Monday.

Accompanied by Mayor G Papalal the minister visited the residences of beneficiaries located in 14 municipal divisions during morning hours. He handed over the cheques along with fruits and a saree much to the pleasure of the beneficiary families.

In all he distributed Rs 82.60 lakh worth cheques to 83 beneficiaries. It might be noted that Ajay Kumar has started the practice of distributing Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries at their door steps. He was continuing the practice after he became the minister.

The families of the beneficiaries have given warm welcome to the minister and offered him sweets to him expressing their happiness. The minister would distribute the cheques in 19 municipal divisions in the evening hours.

