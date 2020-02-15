Telangana Minister fined for cutout wishing CM on birthday

By | Published: 7:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday has issued a challan of Rs.5,000 to Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for putting up a cutout on Necklace Road here to extend birthday wishes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The challan was issued from the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management, under the provisions of GHMC Act, for unauthorizedly putting up the cutout. “We received a complaint on Twitter about the cutout put up on Necklace Road after which we issued a challan of Rs.5,000,” GHMC Deputy City Planner (Enforcement Wing) M Shyam Kumar said.

The challan that was addressed to the Minister’s residential address on Street Number 6 at Nehru Nagar in West Marredpally was also posted on Twitter and the same would be handed over to the Minister, officials said.

