Telangana: Minister Rathod recalls how she ran away from hostel

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Kamareddy: In a candid admission before tribal students and officials, the Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod on Monday confessed the reason why she ran away from a hostel, only to be forced to marry at a young age by her parents.

Rathod recalled that she used to detest the food made with coarse and rotten rice served in the hostel. She ran away from the hostel and her parents later forced her to marry at a young age, she recalled at a function organised to inaugurate a Tribal Gurukul school in Nasrullabad of this district on Monday. Speaking at length about her unforgettable experiences in the hostel, the minister heaped praises on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao saying his vision was now ensuring quality education with quality food for tribal and backward classes students in the residential schools and gurukuls. Nowadays, students are served food made with fine rice and the number of educational institutions with hostel facilities have increased by leaps and bounds.

Rathod said KCR government was according top priority to tribal welfare. It was only due to KCR, a tribal woman like her was chosen to be included in the State Cabinet, though she did not have any backing from any ‘god father’.

She pointed out that KCR government was spending over Rs 1.20 lakh per year on each student to provide quality education. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only CM in the country who took a decision to make all tribal thandas and chenchu pentas as gram panchayats.

She was speaking after inaugurating the Gurukul building at a cost of Rs 4.20 crore. Speaker Pocharam Sreenivas reddy, R&B minister Prashanth Reddy, ZP chairperson D Shobharaju, MP BB Patil, MLAs Hanmanth Shinde, J Surendar and others participated in the programme.

