Telangana Minister vows to ensure welfare of photojournalists

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav stressed the need to encourage and support photojournalists as they face several hardships in course of their job.

Addressing World Photography Day 2019 celebrations here on Sunday, the Minister said despite pressures from the family, many photojournalists continue in the profession out of passion and commitment. “They face lathicharge, get abused and bear tremendous pressure just to get that one perfect frame,” he said.

The Telangana government held a photo competition on the occasion of World Photography Day in four categories — Bangaru Telangana, Telangana Festivals, Photo Journalism and City Development. Over 1,100 pictures were submitted by photojournalists from across the State and the 100 best were shortlisted by a jury.

The Commissioner, Information and Public Relations, Arvind Kumar said many tend to ignore the importance of photojournalists. The government will take all measures to ensure their welfare, he said, adding that four coffee-table books will be released through the pictures submitted in different categories.

Chairman, Media Academy of Telangana, Allam Narayana said one picture was worth thousand words. Photojournalism is one of the most effective and influencing media, and photojournalists played a pivotal role during Telangana movement, he said. A three-day expo is also being organised at Ravindra Bharathi with a display of the pictures.

Namasthe Telangana, Telangana Today win big

In the ‘City Development’ category,’Telangana Today photojournalist Surya Sridhar bagged the consolation prize. Namasthe Telangana deputy chief photojournalist V Rajinikanth Goud bagged two awards, including second prize in the ‘Bangaru Telangana’ category and a consolation prize in the ‘City Development’. P Saidi Reddy of Namasthe Telangana was presented the consolation prize in the ‘Photo Journalism’ category. The winners were felicitated by Chief Secretary SK Joshi and Minister T Srinivas Yadav, and were presented with cash awards, certificates and mementoes.

