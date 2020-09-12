Telangana Ministers call new revenue Act historic

They said the new Act will give the much needed assurance to the farmers of the State who have endured years of uncertainty in land-related matters

Hyderabad: Cabinet Ministers hailed the passing of the new Revenue Bills in the State Assembly on Friday and called it historic. They said the new Act will give the much needed assurance to the farmers of the State who have endured years of uncertainty in land-related matters.

The Ministers and several party MLAs met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after the Bill was passed unanimously and thanked him for the smooth passage. Later, addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that Telangana is the first State in the country to bring an Act that will put an end to land related litigations and help the poor.

“The Chief Minister worked on these reforms for almost three years. Today, all the political parties discussed the salient features of the Bill in the Assembly. This Act will be a beacon for the entire country in the area of Revenue reforms,” he said, adding that the young State was marching ahead in implementing reforms. He further appreciated the gesture of the Chief Minister in regularising the Village Revenue Officers (VROs) who mostly belonged to the weaker sections.

Minister for Prohibition and Excise V Srinivas Goud said that Act has restored the confidence of the poor by providing them a permanent solution to the unending litigations that led to bad blood in the families and sometimes even led to murder of a family member. “As son of the soil, Chief Minister knew the troubles faced by the farmers. That is why the Chief Minister has observed that he was as happy today as on the day of formation of Telangana,” he said.

However he pointed out that few people have been trying to politicise the issue as they are worried that the Chief Minister will be considered as the pioneer in Revenue reforms. He appreciated the decision to conduct a digital survey of all the lands as it was always a problem knowing which was a Wakf land or a government land.

“Despite of the sweeping reforms the Act ushered in, the Chief Minister didn’t forget his human touch. This employee-friendly government will provide job security to VROs. On the other hand, the Act aims to help small farmers who constitute 93 per cent of the farming community in the State,” Srinivas Goud said.

Minister for Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod thanked the Chief Minister for bringing the much needed reforms putting an end to the land related troubles in the State. “I must thank the Chief Minister for assuring the Tribals that he will personally sort out all their problems. It is also a great decision to absorb VROs into government service,” she noted. She also said that the Chief Minister has assured that he will not only ensure rights of the Podu lands to the tribals and also promised extension of Rytu Bandhu scheme for them.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Puvvada Ajay Kumar were also present at the press conference. At the TRS headquarters, several party leaders celebrated the passing of the Bill by bursting crackers and the whole premises bore a festive look.

