Telangana: Ministers debunk BJP chief’s allegations

Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Debunking the allegations by the BJP leaders, the Telangana Ministers on Friday launched a scathing attack and dared them to show their commitment to the State and its farmers by using their influence at the Centre and get pending funds released to the State. They also challenged the BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay to resolve issues pertaining to minimum support price (MSP), shortage of Hamalis and gunny bags in the State rather than resorting to dramas like one-day hunger strike for political mileage.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy pointed out that Telangana was the only State which have procured entire paddy produced during a single season. No other States including those with BJP governments achieved such a feat in the recent past, he reminded. He said the State government had already approved establishment of 7,077 paddy procurement centres and 1,027 corn procurement centres covering about 12,500 gram panchayats. Of this, 5,187 paddy procurement centres and 923 corn procurement centres have been already established.

“The State government is fully aware of the farmers’ issues. We will appreciate if Bandi Sanjay or other BJP leaders take the initiative and get the dues released from the Centre to the State rather than resorting to silly politics during a crisis like Covid-19,” he said. He advised the BJP leaders to remember that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM-KISAN scheme which was inspired from Rythu Bandhu scheme of the Telangana State government. He also suggested the BJP leaders to show their commitment for welfare of farmers in the State by getting the Turmeric Board to the State as promised earlier.

In a separate press conference, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao ridiculed Sanjay Kumar for resorting to hate politics in the State for political mileage. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was appreciating the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his initiatives, the local BJP leaders were making baseless allegations. He advised the BJP leaders to cooperate with the State government to reach out to the poor and the needy who are in dire need of help. He suggested that the Opposition parties either do some productive work for the State or confine themselves to their homes during the lockdown.

Speaking to media separately, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar felt that the BJP State president had no awareness with regard to paddy procurements and was only enacting a silly political drama. He pointed out that the State government already raised issues pertaining to shortage of Hamalis and gunny bags with the Centre but in vain. “If Bandi Sanjay has any guts and commitment towards Telangana farmers, he should stage a dharna in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house and get issues raised by the State government are resolved,” he challenged.

