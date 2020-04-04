Telangana Ministers go all out to fight Covid-19

By | Published: 11:36 pm 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Following the footsteps of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who has been in forefront on war against Covid-19, several of his Cabinet colleagues have been providing guidance to the administration in their constituencies preparing the public first for lockdown and now for the crucial paddy and corn procurement process, vital for rural Telangana.

While the initial thrust was to prepare for a lockdown and arrange for supply of daily needs at the door steps of the citizens, Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy had to play a dual role of protecting the people and also providing fresh vegetables and fruits to the urban as well as rural population of the State.

“The Chief Minister was very clear that there must not be any crowding at the market yards and the paddy procurement has to be done at the village level. So we are using the empty market yards for selling vegetables and fruits as they are spacious and social distancing is possible,” Niranjan Reddy told Telangana Today.

The Minister who is overseeing the sale of vegetables and fruits through mobile Rythu Bazaars said that the main aim is to purchase every grain from the farmers as the State is going to see a never before production of paddy with improved irrigation facilities.

He said that he had advised the officers to explore export markets for mangoes and oranges that are going to flood local markets soon. “The farmers will have no place to go as markets are closed so we have asked the local authorities to allow the farmers to sell their produce at the local residential areas,” he said.

Procurement centres set up

“We have set up paddy and corn procurement centres in all the six districts under the erstwhile Warangal district following the directions of the Chief Minister. I held a review meeting with the district collectors and SPs so that procurement can be done without any trouble to farmers,” Minister for Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said from Parvathagiri over phone. He said that Warangal was one of the first districts in the State that had initiated anti-coronavirus awareness programmes with the help of authorities and media.

The Minister who has been frequently holding reviews with authorities is participating in programmes such as spraying of disinfectants in urban areas, distribution of rice to migrants and masks and PPE to medical and sanitation workers. He even launched drone disinfectants in Torrur of Palakurthy Assembly segment on Saturday.

Harish for hassle-free harvesting

Another Minister who has been with the people all the time is Finance Minister T Harish Rao. The Minister who launched procurement centre for corn at Chegunta on Saturday said that Siddipet required 350 harvesters for a hassle-free harvesting of paddy.

The Minister who saw sanitation workers working without proper protection ensured that they were provided with protective gear. The Finance Minister also directed officers to see that ginger from Zaheerabad and onions from Narayankhed find markets.

Timely advice

Ministers in urban areas such as Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav are coordinating with the GHMC to provide timely advice and review the progress of spraying of sodium hypochlorite. “I have asked the offices to identify the localities that are not yet covered and take up spraying immediately,” he said. He pointed out that the aim is to encourage all corporators to come out while taking care of their personal health and encourage people to maintain social distance.

The Minister not only visited Gandhi Hospital where the medical staff was attacked by a patient, but also enquired about the situation of Markaz returnees.

Satyavathi leads by example

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod is currently camping in Mahbubabad district headquarters and is overseeing the operations from there by leading the team of officers by example.

She not only stopped a few migrant workers, natives of Maharashtra, from trekking all the way back home, she also saw to it that all the migrants in the district were provided with food and shelter. She inaugurated a free meal centre for sanitation workers who are working round the clock to keep the town clean.

“The Chief Minister has become a role model for the entire nation. Many media stalwarts even said that the nation needs a leader like Chandrashekhar Rao. He is the one who gave a call to treat migrant workers as sons and daughters,” she said. Following the direction of the Chief Minister, the Minister said that 12 kg rice and Rs 500 was distributed among destitute and homeless people on a par with migrants.

