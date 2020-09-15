Telangana: Ministers meet with ST SC legislators

Ministers meet with ST SC legislators, explain benefits of new revenue Act

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Ministers Koppula Eshwar and Satyavathi Rathod held a meeting with SC and ST legislators from both the Houses at the Assembly committee hall here on Tuesday and explained the benefits of the new Revenue Act and also the benefits that these communities can avail from the programmes being implemented by the State government.

The Ministers discussed issues such as Podu land rights, assigned lands, and RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) pattas with the MLAs and MLCs.

“The government is committed to the welfare of SCs and STs. The Chief Minister wanted us to meet all of you to explain what the government is doing and what else can be done,” he said. He urged them to explain other steps that should be taken for the welfare of weaker sections and pointed out that certain schemes started for them have not been implemented properly. He added that the Chief Minister was very particular that the Ministers meet the SC and ST legislators and elicit their opinions. He advised them to make valuable suggestions that would do well for the Dalits and Tribal.

Satyavathi Rathod said that the Chief Minister wished all the Dalit and Tribal legislators sit together and discuss issues pertaining to their development. “He wanted us to report back your opinions on the new Revenue Act and its impact on these sections,” she said. She added that there are problems faced by the weaker sections with regard to land rights.

“Many are suffering because of RoFR pattas, and many Podu farmers are facing oppression by forest officers. The government on its part has to ensure full rights to the tribals who were given assigned lands,” she said. She said that welfare and development are the two eyes of the Chief Minister’s administration. “The aim is to benefit the tribal to the maximum extent,” she said. She wanted the legislators to advise on steps to be taken for the effective implementation of SCSDF (SC Special Development Fund).

