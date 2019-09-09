Telangana Minorities Commission settles 633 cases

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC), which took up 740 cases since its inception last year and of the total cases received, has so far settled 633 cases.

At a meeting to review the performance of the Commission here on Monday, the members appreciated the functioning of the TSMC under the chairmanship of Mohammed Qamaruddin.

The Commission decided to visit the Kaleshwaram project on September 23 and also a visit a graveyard of Parsi community at Kanteshwaram in Nizamabad.

The Commission will be submitting its annual report to the State government in a fortnight.