Telangana: MLA Peddi finds fault with Governor for giving appointment to YS Sharmila

Peddi Sudharshan Reddy alleged that YSRTP president YS Sharmila has unleashed a false campaign against the TRS government and was trying to damage the identity of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Warangal: Alleging that YSRTP president YS Sharmila has unleashed a false campaign against the TRS government and was trying to damage the identity of Telangana, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy found fault with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for giving an appointment to Sharmila.

Addressing a press meet at Narsampet on Thursday, he said Sharmila had likened Telangana with Afghanistan and sought to know whether the Governor would justify these comments. “Sharmila even called Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao a Taliban. Does the Governor endorse these objectionable comments against the Chief Minister?” he asked.

“YS Sharmila showed before the TV cameras her chin and alleged that she suffered an injury in the Narsampet incident. But the injury disappeared yesterday. She has to reveal where she took the treatment to make the injury completely disappear in a day,” he said.