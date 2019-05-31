Telangana MLC polls: Naveen Rao elected unanimously

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: With the Opposition refraining from the contest, TRS candidate K Naveen Rao was declared elected unanimously in the by-election to the MLC seat under MLAs quota. He received the official certificate of election from the State Legislative Assembly secretary V Narasimhacharyulu on Friday, after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, MLAs Mynampally Hanmantha Rao, Balka Suman, MLCs M Srinivas Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy, Karne Prabhakar and other leaders, accompanied Naveen Rao to the Assembly.

The MLC seat fell vacant following resignation of Mynampally Hanmantha Rao after his election as Malkajgiri MLA in the December 2018 Assembly elections. Naveen Rao has been associated with TRS since its formation in 2001. He played a crucial role in the core team of TRS working president KT Rama Rao during the GHMC elections in 2016 and the Assembly elections in December last year which resulted in the party’s thumping victory on both the occasions.