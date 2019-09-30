Telangana: MLM companies in ED net

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: After the Cyberabad police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now cracking the whip on multi-level marketing (MLM) companies and those who duped the public in the name of Ponzi schemes, by attaching their properties.

The crackdown has given hope to victims of MLM companies and Ponzi scheme frauds to get their claims with the court’s consent. The victims, however, have requested the ED, a specialised financial investigation agency under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, to focus more on the money stashed by fraudsters abroad along with the properties purchased there.

Financial Fraud Victims Association Secretary Gurupreet Singh Anand said the ED was overloaded with cases. Concrete steps should be taken to bring the fraudsters money from abroad.

Based on First Information Reports (FIRs) by the Cyberabad police, the ED took up investigation and attached properties of eBiz.com Private Limited and Future Marker Life Care Private Limited worth Rs. 277.97 crore and Rs.261 crore, respectively.

Properties worth Rs. 299 crore belonging to the Heera Group of Companies were also attached for cheating innocent people in the name of Ponzi schemes.

The properties were attached under provisions of PMLA. The PMLA stipulates the ED Director or Deputy Director and above rank authorised by him can issue orders for attaching a property allegedly acquired with the proceeds of crime.

In eBIZ.com Company’s case, residential plots, apartments, farms houses and commercial buildings in Delhi and Noida along with balances in bank accounts belonging to the company’s directors and other associates were attached.

Assets such as residential plots, agricultural lands and houses worth over Rs 261 crore belonging to directors of Future Maker Life Care Private Limited, along with their family members and other associates were also attached.

In another case, the ED attached assets worth Rs 299.99 crore of Heera Group of Companies, The assets spread across multiple States including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were attached in connection with the Ponzi scheme case. The ED has also sought details of another MLM company, QNet.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who neutralised the operations of MLM companies, said they had only shared the case details including FIRs with the ED.

