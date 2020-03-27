Telangana: Mobile vegetable sale counters launched in Medak

By | Published: 11:50 am 12:11 pm

Medak: To make the vegetables available at doorstep in view of COVID-2019 outbreak, the Medak district administration has launched a mobile vegetable van for the benefit of the citizens in Medak town. Since the vegetables are being purchased from farmers, Collector K Dharma Reddy, who launched the facility in Medak on Thursday, has said that citizens would get fresh vegetables at a much cheaper rate.

However, the Collector has asked the citizens not to gather at the vehicle in groups. He has asked them to come out of their home one-bye one to maintain the social distance. The Collector further said the vehicle would cover each and every house. Saying that they DRDO (District Rural Development Organisation), Medak has come up with the facility, Reddy has said that they would soon launch such facilities in all the municipalities and Mandal headquarters to prevent people from coming out of their homes to purchase the vegetables. DRDO, PD, Srinivas, Assistant Director, Horticulture Department, Narsaiah and APD, Bhumaiah were present.

