Telangana: Model schools to offer free coaching to Inter students

Hyderabad: Aiming at helping their students bag more seats in prestigious engineering and medical colleges, Model Schools in Telangana will provide coaching for competitive examinations to Intermediate students along with regular academics.

Starting this month, students in all Model Schools will be trained for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and Advanced, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET). They will also be provided with requisite study material to ace the examinations.

The decision to provide free competitive examination coaching by the School Education Department is expected to benefit over 30,000 Intermediate students studying in 194 Model Schools in Telangana. For the academic year 2018-19, eight students from these schools cracked JEE-Main. This apart, a record number of 482 students were selected for the six-year integrated B. Tech programme at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-Basar in 2018-19.

“Last year, awareness programmes were held for students taking the competitive examinations, and necessary material was also provided. This time, intensive coaching will be given to students alongside regular Intermediate education. The idea is to help students get into IITs and medical colleges,” a senior official said.

The Central government launched a scheme of setting up 6,000 Model Schools in Educational Backward Blocks in the country in a phased manner. These schools impart English medium education with infrastructure and standards along with a pupil-teacher ratio on par with Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The State got its share of schools in the academic year 2013-14. But, the NDA government delinked the scheme from the Centre and transferred it to the State governments. Since then the State government is funding and maintaining these schools. The schools provide accommodation facility to girls whereas boys are day scholars. Apart from free textbooks, students get mid-day meals, uniforms, scholarships and free bus passes.