Telangana monitoring heat wave conditions: Chief Secretary SK Joshi

Hyderabad: The State government was fully alert and regularly monitoring heat wave conditions this summer season, Chief Secretary SK Joshi told the Central Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha.

Joshi was participating in a video conference held by Sinha from New Delhi with Chief Secretaries (CS) of different states to review heat wave and drought conditions in the country. The CS said that heat wave prevailed for six days in April and 10 days in May.

Joshi also informed that after the formation of separate Telangana, focus was laid on irrigation and allocated large amount of funds to improve irrigation facilities in the state. Through Mission Kakatiya, as many as 46,531 tanks were restored in the state.

With the help of Mission Bhagiratha which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years back, all the households in Telangana were being supplied drinking water. The first phase of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme would be complete by July first week, he added.

Steps were being taken to prevent drinking water scarcity and priority was being given to drinking water security. The water level in main reservoirs was less this year when compared to last year, Joshi noted hoping that the state would receive good rainfall in ensuing monsoon.

The CS thanked Karnataka state for releasing 2 TMC water. Issues like drought management plans and implementation in different states, ground water level, electricity supply, water levels in reservoirs across the country and others were discussed.