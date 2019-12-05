Telangana: Moral values to be added to school curriculum

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The police will maintain a close vigil on the youth with “abnormal behavior” in villages and collect information about them from Panchayat secretaries. The parents of the youth will also be counselled for their edification.

This apart, the Education Department will evolve a system for inculcating moral values and ethics among children to respect a girl or woman from the primary school level itself. A special curriculum on moral values will be developed in coordination with She Teams and material prepared to provide training for trainers so that they can train to evolve required standards at the school level.

These are among the decisions taken at a high-level meeting convened by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali with his Cabinet colleagues Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and P Sabitha Indra Reddy to prevent crime against women in the wake of the Shadnagar rape and murder case.

After an in-depth analysis of various issues, various long and short term measures have been proposed to evolve a system driven approach by involving various departments for safety and security of women in the State. In coordination with self-help groups (SHGs), Anganwadi and Asha workers in rural areas and colony associations in urban areas, officials from Panchayat Raj and Women Development and Child Welfare departments will sensitise on gender issues.

Government schools must conduct parent-teacher meetings as done in private schools periodically so that the behaviour of students can be monitored and parents informed. Wide-spread awareness programmes will be taken up especially among girls and women about the available police helplines and mobile applications in case of emergency.

This matter has been discussed elaborately eliciting the steps to be taken for publicity to be given about Dial 100, 181 and 1098 seeking police help and the common number 112 in case of any emergency.

Notice boards with these helpline numbers will be displayed in all educational institutions apart from in transport vehicles, auto-rickshaws and commercial automobiles etc. The helpline numbers will also be displayed at government offices, bus, railway and metro stations apart from printing on the academic text books. Various e-learning courses to students in schools and colleges on safety issues of women and children too will be launched while short films and slides on women safety and police helplines will be showed on television channels and cinema theatres.

Cops to file Zero FIR irrespective of jurisdiction

Hyderabad: The police will register a zero FIR irrespective of jurisdiction whenever a complaint related to cognizable offence is received at the police station.

A high-level meeting convened by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali discussed that the cases of crime against women and missing cases should be registered immediately by the police after receiving a complaint without referring to point of jurisdiction of the respective police station. And the police teams should start investigation. For this, a zero FIR system should be followed, the meeting observed.

