Telangana: More facilities for Sainik School soon

Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area and Chairman, Sainik School Kalikiri chaired the 10th Local Board of Administration meeting of the prestigious Sainik School, Kalikiri to deliberate issues pertaining to further infrastructural development projects at the school.

The Principal, Captain (IN) Vikrant Kishore, elaborated the achievements of the school and apprised the board on the utilisation of the financial grants and the proceedings that were under progress. Various proposals were also put for perusal and approval of the board to further enhance standards of the school to cater the needs and welfare of the cadets.

Earlier, the Chairman inaugurated newly built outdoor gym for the cadets after reviewing the parade followed by tour of the school. At a felicitation programme arranged to commend the cadets and staff for the stupendous maiden class 10 board results, he appreciated the efforts of the school. Keerth, Sub Collector, Madanapalle and other members of the board were present for the board meeting.

