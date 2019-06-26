Telangana: More MBBS seats in private medical colleges

By | Published: 3:21 pm

Hyderabad: The health authorities in the State are set to add more MBBS medical seats in private medical colleges that will be offered for admissions from this academic year. The Ministry of Health, Medical and Family Welfare has asked the health authorities here to extend benefits of additional medical seats under 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) not only in government teaching hospitals but also in private medical colleges.

Tentatively, for private medical colleges, the Board of Governors of Medical Council of India (BoG-MCI) is expected to permit an additional 100 to 110 medical seats from this academic year. Due to implementation of 10 per cent EWS quota, another 200 to 210 medical seats are expected to be added in the government teaching hospitals. Overall, this academic year, the health officials will be able to offer anywhere between 300 and 310 additional MBBS seats to aspiring students.

The BoG-MCI in a letter to senior health officials have extended the last date to receive applications for increase in MBBS seats from private medical colleges till June 28. In all, the State has 32 medical colleges out of which eight are government medical colleges while 24 are private medical colleges. The proposals to add more medical seats in private medical colleges, which will be sent to BoG-MCI, must be recommended by the State government.

No change in fee structure. The BoG-MCI has also made it clear that since the additional seats are meant for EWS quota, the State governments must ensure that the fee structure are within the affordable limit of students who fall under EWS category.

