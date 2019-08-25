Telangana: More villages back ‘single-Ganesh’ idea

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Siddipet: Drawing a inspiration from Mittapally village’s decision to install only one Ganesh idol this year, as many as 23 villages have now decided to set up only one Ganesh idol in their respective villages to check pollution caused by Plaster of Paris idols and to keep the entire village united.

Following the suggestion from former Minister T Harish Rao, Gram Panchayat Mittapally resolved to install only one Ganesh idol this year. Besides Siddipet district, villages in other parts of the State are responding to the call. In Siddipet Assembly constitiuency, 24 of the 85 villages in Siddipet Assembly Constituency have decided to install only one Ganesh idol on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturdhi this year. Chintamadaka village, the birthplace of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, also decided to install only one Ganesh idol this year. The villagers led by Sarpanch Hamsaakethan Reddy presented the resolution passed in the Gram Panchyat to Harish Rao on Sunday.

Addressing the people after laying a foundation stone for taking up various development works at Agriculture Market, Nanganur, Harish Rao promised to build a permanent Mantap for installing Ganesh idol during Navarathri Ustavas. In addition to that, Rao has assured to participate in the puja at one day during the Navarathri. “My aim is to make the Siddipet constituency a healthy place since only healthy people can achieve something in their life,” Rao has observed. He has called upon the villagers to stay united to carry the Ganesh festivities in a peaceful manner.

