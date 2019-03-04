Telangana: Mother beats quarelling siblings, boy killed another critical

By | Published: 2:43 pm

Peddapalli: Vexed with her two sons quarelling with each other, a woman beat them with a brick killing one of them instantly, while the other boy is undergoing treatment for life-threatening injuries, police said here on Monday. The woman, identified as, Rama Devi was taken into custody.

According to police, the two siblings Ajay (10) and Arya (7) quarrelled with each other on some petty issue and the enraged mother thrashed them in an apparent bid to punish them. But things went too far, when she picked up a brick and hit the children. Ajay and Arya suffered head injuries and even as horrified neighbours rushed the children to hospital, Ajay breathed his last. Arya is now shifted to a speciality hospital in Karimangar as his conditioned turned critical.

Local people suspect that Rama Devi could be suffering from some mental illness. Police are investigating.