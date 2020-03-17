Telangana: Mother, son burnt alive in cylinder blast incident in Peddapalli

By | Published: 11:38 am

Peddapalli: A woman and her son were charred to death when gas cylinder blew up in a house in Dongathurthi of Dharmaram mandal after midnight.

The incident occurred while the victims were in deep sleep in their house. Gotte Yashodha (45) and her son Rohan (17) died on the spot and tiled roof house was also completely damaged in the blast.

Panicked after hearing blast sound, villagers rushed the spot and tried to rescue the victims but in vain. They alerted the police and fire station officials. However, Yashodha and Rohan died and house was also completely gutted by the time firefighter reached the spot.

Rohan was studying intermediate first year in Dharmaram. After coming to know about the incident, Peddapalli ACP Habib Khan and CI Pradeep Kumar visited the spot and shifted the bodies for post mortem.

