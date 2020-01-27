Telangana Mountaineer Amgoth Thukaram scales Mt.Aconcagua

By | Published: 7:45 pm 7:55 pm

Hyderabad: The 21-year old tribal mountaineer from Rangareddy district of Telangana, Amgoth Thukaram has successfully added another feather to his cap. He scaled the toughest Mt.Aconcagua (South America) on January 26, despite inclement and harsh weather conditions of snow fall and incessant rains.

Among the seven mountaineers in which three were women, two women and one man returned to base camp unsuccessfully. Thukaram was one of the three out of seven mountaineers who survived the harsh and arduous track and safely returned back from the peak without succumbing to weather.

After achieving his mission of successfully scaling Mt.Aconcagua, Thukaram and other mountaineers sang National Anthem on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

The feat is part of Thukaram’s tryst with adventure as he has climbed three highest mountain peaks of world within nine months .

He had scaled Mount Everest on May 22, 2019, Mount Elbrus on Julym27, 2019, in Europe and now the latest and trickiest climb of Mount Aconcagua. As on date Thukaram has so far conquered several Highest Peaks in four continents in the world.

Recounting his experiences and heralding the dangers of global warming and the urgent need to preserve ecological balances to avoid polluting our rivers and skies, Thukaram also thanked Tridandi Chinnajiyar Swami who sponsored Thukaram’s Mt Aconcagua Expedition. He will be reaching Hyderabad on February 1.

Amgoth Thukaram is son of Amgoth Ramdas and hails from Thakkalapally Thanda, Yacharam Mandal, Ranga Reddy District. He has been climbing peaks and big and small since last three years and has never looked back . Apart from trekking, every time he scaled a new peak, he made it a point to leave a useful social message to the youth that success comes only through hard work, dedication and commitment to good social causes.

