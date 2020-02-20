Telangana mountaineer seeks financial aid scale Everest

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Even after retiring from the Indian Army due to a shoulder injury in 2016, 33-year-old Lenkala Mahipal Reddy did not give up his desire to scale mountains.

Using all available resources, he managed to hone up his skills in mountaineering after joining as a constable with the Prohibition and Excise Department here in 2016.

Despite financial constraints, he successfully completed an expedition of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in May and Mount Elbrus in Southern Russia in August last year.

However, Reddy, who hails from Timmapur village in Karimnagar district, is now facing financial constraints to accomplish his wish to climb Mount Everest in April this year. He is seeking financial assistance as the trip would cost nearly Rs 35 lakh.

“My department is supportive since the beginning but I need some more support from people in completing the task successfully,” Reddy requested, adding that he got appreciation from the High Range of World Records and India Book of Records. He said even one rupee sent by each individual would help him in the trip.

Before starting the trip to Mount Everest, Reddy is planning to climb the Manasulu Mountain along with two other mountains in Nepal in March to not only maintain endurance but also as practice for successfully doing the mammoth task in April. Those interested to help Reddy can call him up on his mobile number +91 88863 04040.

