Telangana MP urges Centre to rescue Indian students in UK

Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: Member of Parliament from Chevella Dr G Ranjit Reddy in a letter urged Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to bring back Indian students, including those from Telangana, who were stranded in different parts of the United Kingdom in the six special flights to be operated by Air India very soon.

“I was given to understand that Air India will be running six flights, four from Delhi and two from Mumbai to bring back citizens stuck in the UK very soon. While returning from the UK, the same flights can bring Indian students stuck in various parts of that country,” he suggested. He said once they return home, they could be sent to quarantine and allowed to go to their homes only after they were cleared in all aspects.

He brought to the notice of the Union Minister that over 380 Indian students have submitted a representation to the Indian High Commissioner in the UK, requesting help in returning to India. “There are as many as 50 students from Telangana, and I am flooded with requests to rescue them,” the MP wrote.

He said there were reports that the UK had even stopped transportation and asked foreigners to fend for themselves as the administration was finding it difficult to extend help. “This further created panic in the minds of Indians, and their loved ones here, who have been writing us letters to rescues their children stranded in the UK,” he said.

