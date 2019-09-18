Telangana mulls SHGs-PDS dealers tie-up

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday stressed the need to set up food processing units involving women’s self-help groups and supply quality products and vegetables through Public Distribution System (PDS).

A meeting will be convened shortly involving all MLAs and Ministers concerned to discuss measures on tying up women SHGs with fair price dealers for supplying quality products through PDS.

Expressing concerns over the supply of adulterated items, including turmeric, chilly and other products, the Chief Minister said even milk was being adulterated.

To address this menace, women’s groups must be utilised to set up food processing units across the State. For instance, in areas where potato production was high, these groups could set up chips manufacturing units, he said.

The task was to ensure a tie-up between fair price dealers and the women’s groups for supplying quality products and vegetables to people in urban areas. Towards this initiative, Rythu Samanvaya Samithis would be activated for ensuring proper coordination, Chandrashekhar Rao said in the Assembly.

More importantly, with water being available aplenty, agriculture production was set to increase further in the State. In 2018-19, over 77 lakh tonnes of paddy was produced, against 2.44 lakh tonnes in 2013-14.

The irrigated land area had increased a lot and so had production. But productivity did not increase as expected and there was a need to increase this. Measures were already being taken accordingly, he explained.

Since the productivity would increase, the State must be very careful. Citing the problems faced by Madhya Pradesh government in the past during former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s reign following high yields and mismanagement and other factors in buying the produce, police had to fire at the protesting farmers at Bansar area, the Chief Minister said.

With foresight, Rythu Samanvaya Samithis were set up in the past. Many thought the samithis’ work did not take off but the real work would start now. Agriculture Minister and Civil Supplies Minister should immediately activate the Samithis, he said.

Pointing out that there were three main crops — cotton, maize and paddy — he said among these, paddy procurement could be a challenging task.

The existing PDS was efficient and misuse was also coming down steadily. It would be strengthened further by filling up vacancies besides activating women groups for setting up food processing units, the Chief Minister said.

Towards this, Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar would lead a delegation to five to six countries and ascertain and identify Telangana’s requirement-based food processing units, he said.

