Telangana mulls strict building norms

Hyderabad: Excess space used by builders in violation of sanctioned building plans is likely to be taken over as government property.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said the State government was exploring the possibility of coming up with a new legislation to make such action possible in order to tackle violation of and deviation from sanctioned building plans.

Addressing the 66th National Town and Country Planners Congress here, the Minister said the State government would introduce more reforms to ensure that builders followed norms strictly.

“There is also a lack of coordination between departments. Municipal corporation or municipalities in approving a building plan with specific floors or space. Registration Department registers excess space which is not allowed as per the plans. Such practices need to be arrested,” the Minister said.

He said 41 per cent of Telangana’s population lived in urban areas and this was all set to increase to 50 per cent in the coming years. Telangana would be much ahead in rapid urbanisation than other States, he said.

Accordingly, plans were being made to upgrade many gram panchayats in the State into urban local bodies. At present, there are 72 ULBs in the State and gram panchayats with a population of 15,000 would be upgraded into ULBs, he said, adding that 29 gram panchayats were already identified and that there was scope for many more to be upgraded.

Six urban development authorities were established and regarding protection of lakes in the city, efforts were on to allot 400 per cent as Transfer of Development Rights to Shikham land owners and others, who part with their land for different works under the TDR Policy, the Minister said.

Rao appealed to town planners and experts to make the best use of technology and come up with recommendations that were practical and could be implemented for the benefit of citizens. In the past, the Kirloskar Committee had conducted a survey in the city on stormwater drains and had recommended demolition of over 28,000 structures, which was impractical, he said.

Institute of Town Planners, India, president KS Akode, ITPI Regional Chapter chairman S Devender Reddy and others also spoke. The conference will continue till February 4.