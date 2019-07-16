Telangana municipal polls: Final electoral rolls out

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Setting the stage for the upcoming municipal polls, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Tuesday released the final electoral rolls for 132 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the Municipal Corporations of Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Ramagundam. The Municipal Commissioners have been directed to release the list in their respective ULBs.

However, the reservations to the posts of the Mayors/chairpersons and ward members are likely to be released on July 20 due to the delay in the final publication of voters list. Of the 142 ULBs in the State, elections will be held in 3,149 wards belonging to 132 ULBs. “We will be ready to conduct the polls after finalising the reservations,” said an SEC official.

Meanwhile, the new Municipal Act also is likely to be passed during a special session of the State Assembly scheduled on July 18 and 19, paving way for conducting the polls.

The State government already released the ward-wise list after taking up delimitation in the ULBs while the TSEC released the draft electoral rolls. Accordingly, an estimated 60 lakh voters are expected to utilise their voting rights during the polls in 132 ULBs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter