Telangana municipal polls progress peacefully

By | Published: 12:58 pm

Hyderabad: Barring a few complaints pertaining to distribution of money to influence voters, the polls to the urban local bodies are passing off in an incident-free manner across the State on Wednesday.

Arguments and counter-arguments took place between candidates and their followers on distributing money. The police immediately swung into action and dispersed the two groups.

Senior police officials are monitoring the situation at the sensitive and hypersensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

A majority of municipalities and corporations are registering less turnout but officials said the voting percentage might increase by evening.

