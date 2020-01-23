Telangana Municipal Polls: Women voters outnumber men in 20 districts

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: Women voters came out in big numbers to cast exercise their franchise on Wednesday in the municipal elections, proving that they are not only aware of their duties but also to show that they do matter in deciding who will be taking care of their municipalities in the coming years.

The percentage of votes of women polled exceeded that of men’s votes in 20 districts with Warangal Rural on top followed by Sircilla. It is worthwhile to note that on an average 69.94 per cent of women voted against 68.80 per cent men on Wednesday election.

Districts where women exceeded men voters are: Warangal Rural (84.68 %), Sircilla (83.69 ), Suryapet (83.52), Siddipet (82.13), Kamareddy (71.74), Medchal (59.88), Nalgonda (79.80), Janagaon (79.39), Nizamabad (55.21), Rangareddy (65.49), Sangareddy (73.20), Bhadradri (75.74), Jagitial (54.25), Bhupalapally (64.33), Karimnagar (81.06), Asifabad (69.57), Mahbubnagar (78.41), Mancherial (69.60), Nirmal (66.82), and Peddapali (70.69).

When we look into the districts where the percentage of votes stood above 80% indicating proactive voters are Yadadri (88.32), Medak (82.12), Sidddipet (81.90), Suryapet (83.23), Karimnagar (80.51), Khammam (83.48), Sircilla (81,51) and Warangal Rural (84.48). On the other hand, Gadwal, Kamareddy,Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Bhadradri, Janagaon, Mahbubnagar and Peddapalli registered voters turnout above 70 per cent.

As per the Telangana State Election Commission data, 2,971 wards went to election out of 3,052 wards in the State on Wednesday. In all, 24,90,316 men and 24,84,454 women and others 323 took part in the franchise taking the grand total to 49,75,093 voters after deducting the unanimous wards. Total votes polled are 17,13,291 men, 17,377,14 women and 27 others taking the total polled votes to 34, 95, 322.

A look into the district wise number of wards that went for polls, tells us that Rangareddy tops with 348 wards, followed by Medchal (283), Nalgonda (161), Sangareddy (158), Nizamabad (144), Mancherial (142), Suryapet (140), Jagtial (130), Peddapalli (112), Yadadri (103), Vikarabad (95), Karimnagar (84), Wanaparthy (79), Kamareddy (79), Mahbubnagar (76), Gadwal (76), Nirmal (75), Medak (73), Siddipet (69), Nagarkurnool (66), Sircilla (62), Bhadradri (60), Khammam (58), Narayanpet (55), Adilabad (49), Warangal Rural (47), Asifabad (30), Janagaon (30), and the least in Bhupalapally with 29 wards.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter